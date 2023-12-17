Downs had three catches (on three targets) for 19 yards and three punt returns for 38 yards during Saturday's 30-13 victory versus the Steelers.

The pleasant special-teams performance aside, Downs missed out on a prime opportunity to produce on offense after Michael Pittman departed with a concussion midway through the second quarter. Instead of turning his focus to the Colts' No. 2 wide receiver, quarterback Gardner Minshew spread the ball around to eight different players among his 18 completions, and only one of Downs' targets occurred after Pittman's exit. Considering Pittman will be subject to the protocol for head injuries in order to gain clearance for his next game action, Downs technically has a chance to for an increased role Sunday, Dec. 24 in Atlanta if the former isn't able to play.