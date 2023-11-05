Downs (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

After practicing fully Wednesday, Downs was added to the injury report Thursday due to a knee issue and finished the week with back-to back limited sessions. With his Week 9 availability confirmed, in the absence of any in-game setbacks or limitations, Downs -- who has 40 catches in eight games to date -- will look to maintain the momentum he's built over his last four outings. In that span, he's recorded 23 catches on 29 targets for 315 yards and two TDs, while working in tandem with top WR Michael Pittman, who leads the Colts with 50 catches.