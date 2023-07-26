Downs (knee), who missed some time this offseason, participated in practice Wednesday, Jake Arthur of Si.com reports.

Now that he's back on the field for training camp, the 2023 third-rounder will have a chance to compete for slot snaps with free-agent addition Isaiah McKenzie in a Colts WR corps that also includes Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce. It remains to be seen if the rookie will secure the role out of the gate, but if he does, the UNC product could gain some sleeper appeal in PPR formats regardless of whether who between Gardner Minshew and Anthony Richardson winds up as the team's Week 1 starting QB.