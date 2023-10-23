Downs recorded five receptions on six targets for 125 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 39-38 loss to the Browns.

Downs led the team in targets, receptions and yards, most impressively out-pacing Michael Pittman. He began his performance with a 59-yard touchdown reception when he broke free from the Cleveland secondary down the right sideline. Downs chipped in two more receptions of more than 20 yards to top 100 yards in a game for the first time in his career. He's clearly established himself in the Colts' offense, commanding at least six targets in each of his last three games.