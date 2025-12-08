Downs caught four of five targets for 23 yards during the Colts' 36-19 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Downs' four catches were his most since Week 9 against the Steelers, and he finished third in both catches and receiving yards behind Alec Pierce (five catches for 80 yards) and Michael Pittman (nine catches for 79 yards). Downs has just eight receptions (on 17 targets) over his last three games, and his fantasy floor figures to be lower for the rest of the season after Daniel Jones tore his right Achilles during the first quarter of Sunday's loss. With Anthony Richardson (eye) on injured reserve and no timeline for a return, the Colts will turn to rookie sixth-rounder Riley Leonard for the home stretch of the 2025 regular season, starting with a Week 15 road clash against the Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 14.