Downs missed practice Thursday with a knee injury, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Coach Shane Steichen described it as "a little bit of a knee issue" without elaborating any further. The third-round pick out of UNC isn't likely to be part of a high-flying pass attack his rookie year, but he did find a good place to earn early snaps once he moves past the knee injury, as Michael Pittman is the only player on Indy's roster with a 600-yard receiving season to his name. Alec Pierce had 593 yards as a rookie second-round pick last year, but it's possible he'd see fewer targets than Downs even if he's the No. 2 receiver in terms of snaps and the rookie is the No. 3.