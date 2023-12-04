Downs recorded three receptions on five targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win against the Titans.

Downs saw 13 targets in Week 12, but he was unable to replicate that effort against the Titans. He was overshadowed by Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce, the latter of which is particularly concerning for Downs' potential volume moving forward. Overall, he's been limited to under 45 yards in four consecutive games and under 20 yards twice in that span.