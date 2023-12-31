Downs caught two passes for 52 yards on two targets in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Raiders.

Gardner Minshew only threw 20 targeted passes Sunday, so Downs' usage was quite low despite the impressive explosiveness. Downs tends to line up in the slot for Indianapolis, and the Raiders' best corner is slot man Nate Hobbs, so it makes sense that the rookie would struggle to get open consistently in this setting. His Week 18 matchup with Houston might be a more favorable matchup, though the Colts' run-heavy offense tends to leave little for Downs and Alec Pierce after WR1 Michael Pittman gets his targets.