Downs (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Earlier Wednesday, head coach Shane Steichen acknowledged that it will be "tough" for Downs to play Sunday against the Patriots, but at this stage the Colts aren't ruling him out for the contest, James Boyd of The Athletic reports. If Downs is inactive this weekend, Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce (foot) -- if available -- and Adonai Mitchell would be in line to lead the Colts' Week 13 wideout corps.