Downs secured one of two targets for three yards during the Colts' 31-25 overtime win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Downs took a clear backseat to wideouts Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce and TE Tyler Warren in Indianapolis' overseas victory over Atlanta, a disappointing outcome given that he had scored in three consecutive appearances prior to Week 10. The Colts are now slated for a bye, so Downs' next chance to bounce back will come Sunday, Nov. 23 on the road against Kansas City in Week 12. Even after a disappointing outing, Downs retains solid fantasy value, especially in PPR formats.