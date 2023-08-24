Downs is believed to be the front-runner for the Colts' slot receiver job, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Downs has been competing with veteran Isaiah McKenzie for the job, but the rookie has had a "big summer" at Colts camp and appears to have the leg up in three-wide sets alongside Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce. With Anthony Richardson under center, however, it's unclear if Downs will find his way into 2023 fantasy value in an offense that might be able to only support one pass-catcher.