Downs had two targets and no catches in Thursday's 27-13 preseason win over the Eagles.

Downs played a vast majority of the first-team snaps with Indianapolis largely operating from three-wide formations. He let a ball slip between his hands in tight coverage on a 3rd-and-7 and otherwise did little of note. Multiple recent reports suggested the rookie has been much busier at training camp, and it seems either he or Alec Pierce are most likely to emerge as Anthony Richardson's second-favorite target behind clear No. 1 Michael Pittman. The Colts open their season Sept. 10 with a home game against the Jaguars.