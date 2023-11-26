Downs brought in five of 13 targets for 43 yards in the Colts' 27-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Downs tied Michael Pittman for the team lead in targets but was much less efficient, compiling half of his teammate's catch total. Nevertheless, Downs' reception and receiving yardage tallies were both still good enough for second on the afternoon, and his catch total was his highest since Week 8. Downs next sets his sights on a Week 13 road matchup against the Titans' vulnerable secondary.
