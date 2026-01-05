Downs caught all four of his targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 38-30 loss to Houston.

Downs was able to secure multiple passes for the seventh straight game while his 61 receiving yards were his second-highest total over that stretch. The wide receiver has now completed his third campaign in Indianapolis having caught 58 of 88 targets for 566 yards and four touchdowns while also adding one carry for three yards and 68 yards on punt returns over 16 regular-season contests. Downs will enter the offseason on the final year of his rookie contract.