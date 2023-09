Downs brought in four of five targets for 37 yards in the Colts' 31-20 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Downs once again served as the No. 3 receiver, but as was the case in his NFL debut Week 1, he was more productive than No. 2 wideout Alec Pierce (2-28). Downs has displayed solid rapport with both Anthony Richardson (concussion) and Gardner Minshew, so he'll remain an interesting deep-league option for a Week 3 road battle against the Ravens.