Downs caught four of eight targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Titans. He added seven rushing yards on his only carry.

The eight targets were second on the Colts to Keenan Allen, but the volume didn't lead to much production. Downs has failed to reach 50 receiving yards in four of six games this season, posting a 24-289-0 line on 42 targets and failing to establish himself as Indy's No. 1 wide receiver in the absence of Alec Pierce (heel). Downs will face a tough test in Week 7 against the Vikings' stingy defense.