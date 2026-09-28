Downs caught five of 11 targets for 77 yards during Sunday's 19-17 win over Houston.

Downs garnered the most targets on the team, narrowly edging out tight end Tyler Warren (10), while his 77 receiving yards led the way for Indianapolis. With Alec Pierce (heel) sidelined for the foreseeable future, Downs appears to have taken command as the team's No. 1 option at wide receiver. Over three games to open the regular season, the wideout has reeled in 14 of 24 targets for 186 yards, and he'll have a strong chance to secure his first touchdown of the season in Week 4 against the Commanders.