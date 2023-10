Downs recorded six receptions on six targets for 97 yards in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Titans.

Downs led the Colts in receptions and yards, both of which were also career-high marks. He did the majority of his damage on catches of 38, 27 and 25 yards -- two of which were delivered by Gardner Minshew. Downs also showed the ability to produce with Anthony Richardson (shoulder) under center, which could portend a bigger role in the offense moving forward.