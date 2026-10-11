Downs caught three of six targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 34-22 loss to the Steelers.

The fourth-year wideout had the Colts' longest play of the day, a 42-yard connection with Daniel Jones in the second quarter that helped set up the team's only touchdown of the afternoon, but Downs was otherwise held in check. Downs is still looking for his first TD of 2026, and despite being Jones' top healthy WR he's managed just a 20-249-0 line on 34 targets through five games. He'll look to hit paydirt in Week 6 against the winless Titans.