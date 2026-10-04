Downs caught three of four targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Commanders.

Even with Alec Pierce (heel) and Keenan Allen (groin) on the shelf, Downs wound up getting a season low in targets as Indianapolis didn't need to pass the ball much against a Washington team that lost Marcus Mariota (knee) in the first quarter, putting seventh-round rookie Athan Kaliakmanis under center. Through four games, Downs is still looking for his first trip to the end zone, posting a 17-202-0 line on 28 targets. He figures to be busier in Week 5 on the road in Pittsburgh.