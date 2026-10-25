Downs caught two of four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Vikings.

Daniel Jones couldn't get anything going at all through the air against the Minnesota defense, and Downs' four targets actually led Indianapolis, although he didn't accomplish much with that modest volume. The two grabs and four targets tied his season lows, and Downs has been held under 20 receiving yards in two of the last four games, and under 50 in all four. Unless Jones can shake himself out of his stupor, Downs' ceiling will remain very limited in a Week 8 tilt against the Jaguars.