Downs (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.

With Downs in the NFL's concussion protocol, perStephen Holder of ESPN.com, the wideout's status will need to be tracked ahead of this weekend's game against the Chargers. In this past Sunday's 31-27 win over the Cardinals, Downs logged a 51 percent snap share, while catching six of his seven targets for 42 yards and a touchdown. If he's limited or out versus Los Angles, Ashton Dulin (chest) -- if available -- Adonai Mitchell and Anthony Gould would be candidates for added snaps alongside fellow WRs Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce.