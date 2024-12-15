Downs, who is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Denver due to a shoulder injury, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Downs missed Indianapolis' win over New England in Week 13 due to a shoulder issue, but the Colts' Week 14 bye provided him extra time to recover. After ending this week with a pair of full practice sessions, it appears he'll be able to return to action against the Broncos in a critical contest for Indy's playoff chances. Downs' probable presence would be a big boost to the Colts, as he typically serves as both the team's No. 2 wideout and top punt returner.