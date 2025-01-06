Downs caught 10 of 13 passes for 94 yards in Sunday's 26-23 overtime win over the Jaguars.

The catches and targets were season highs for Downs, who led the Colts in receiving in Week18, while the yardage total was his second-highest of 2024. The second-year wideout saw a modest increase on his rookie production, posting a 72-803-5 line on 107 targets over 14 games this year, and while he flashed his talent on a consistent basis, his ceiling was limited by the erratic quarterbacking of Anthony Richardson (back). Downs could have a true breakout in 2025, but it would likely require Richardson to take a big step forward as well.