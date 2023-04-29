The Colts selected Downs in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 79th overall.

This is a fortuitous landing spot for the UNC product, as he should challenge for the role vacated by Parris Campbell. Downs was a target monster over his final two seasons at North Carolina, especially in Sam Howell's final year in 2021 when he commanded an absurd 40 percent target share. His production was great, but how he adapts to the NFL game will depend on how well he can overcome his physical limitations -- he's 5-foot-9 and 171 pounds and doesn't have standout speed (4.48). Still, Downs is a crafty route runner that should fit well in the slot for Indianapolis.