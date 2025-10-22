Downs (concussion) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Downs didn't practice last week before being ruled out ahead of this past Sunday's 38-24 win over the Chargers. With a return to practice, albeit in a limited capacity, the wideout is trending in the right direction as this weekend's game against the Titans approaches. Also making strides toward a return to action in Week 8 is fellow WR Ashton Dulin (chest), who practiced fully Wednesday.