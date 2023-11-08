Downs (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Downs, who approached Week 9 action listed as questionable due to a knee issue, suited up Sunday against the Panthers, but only lasted 12 snaps in the contest before exiting with a knee injury. Given that Wednesday's practice was a walk-through, what -- if anything -- Downs is able to do Thursday will provide the next layer of context regarding his status for Sunday's game against the Patriots. If he's out or limited this weekend, Isaiah McKenzie would be in line to see added Week 10 WR snaps alongside Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce.