Downs is listed as the starting slot receiver on Indianapolis' first unofficial depth chart of the regular season.

Downs and Isaiah McKenzie were competing for the No. 3 receiver role during the preseason and Downs is seen emerging as the winner, especially since McKenzie was released and then re-signed to the roster. Downs had good chemistry with starting quarterback Anthony Richardson during training camp, but Richardson's proficiency on short passes to the slot receiver remains a question for the regular season. Downs may start slow and see his role in the offense grow later in the year.