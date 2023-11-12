Downs (knee), officially listed as questionable, is expected to play but may be limited in Sunday's game against the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Downs was limited to just 11 offensive snaps in Week 9 against Carolina due to the same knee injury. He failed to practice in any capacity leading up to Sunday's matchup against New England, suggesting he's still held back significantly by the issue. Regardless of his ability to contribute, Downs' status will become official shortly before the team's 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff.