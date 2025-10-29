Downs (hip) didn't practice Wednesday.

In his return from a concussion in the Colts' Week 8 win over the Titans, Downs was on the field for 64 percent of the team's snaps on offense en route to catching all three of his targets for 39 yards and a touchdown. He now has two more chances to practice fully before the Colts' final injury report is posted head of Sunday's game against the Steelers. Also missing practice Wednesday was fellow wideout Anthony Gould (knee), which currently leaves Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Ashton Dulin and Adonai Mitchell as Indy's top healthy options at the position.