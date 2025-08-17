Colts' Josh Downs: Misses Saturday's preseason game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Downs (hamstring) did not play in Thursday's preseason loss to Green Bay.
Downs left Thursday's practice with a hamstring injury. It's not surprising that he didn't play in the game as a result, but the severity of the injury still isn't clear. He was able to walk off under his own power when leaving practice Thursday.
