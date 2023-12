Downs brought in six of nine targets for 39 yards in the Colts' 29-10 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Downs led the Colts in receptions and targets in the absence of Michael Pittman (concussion), but that didn't add up to much on the yardage front. The speedy rookie hasn't topped 40 receiving yards in any of the last four games, and he hasn't been over 43 since Week 8. Even if Pittman is sidelined again in Week 17 against the Raiders, Downs isn't a sure bet to benefit by any stretch.