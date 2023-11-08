Downs (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Downs was listed as questionable heading into this past Sunday's game against the Panthers with the same injury and played just 12 snaps before exiting with an apparent aggravation of the knee issue, according to Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star. Given that Wednesday's practice was a walk-through session, what Downs is able to do Thursday will provide the next layer of context regarding his status for Sunday's game against the Patriots. If Downs is out this weekend, Isaiah McKenzie would be in line to see added snaps alongside Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce.