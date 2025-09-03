Downs (hamstring) isn't listed on the initial injury report for Sunday's game against Miami.

He's apparently made a full recovery from the hamstring injury that kept him out of practice throughout the second half of August.With that out of the way, Downs gets a favorable matchup to start the season, facing a Miami secondary that has four players unavailable on injury lists. One of those players is standout nickelback Kader Kohou, who might otherwise have matched up against Downs for much of Sunday's game. Fifth-round rookie Jason Marshall is the favorite to replace Kohou in the slot, although the Dolphins could also use 30-year-old Rasul Douglas or one of their safeties there. Either way, Downs should have the edge.