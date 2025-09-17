Downs (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.

It's perhaps unexpected, given that Downs' workload improved from Week 1 to Week 2, although his snap share (60 percent) and route share (63 percent) were still low relative to last year's numbers. He's getting the ball when he's on the field, at least, with a target on 31 percent of his routes for the season after finishing Sunday's win over Denver with a team-high eight targets. If Downs can't play this weekend at Tennessee, the Colts have Adonai Mitchell and Ashton Dulin as their top backups at wide receiver. Both would project for lower target rates than Downs, which would mean slightly higher rates for Tyler Warren and Michael Pittman.