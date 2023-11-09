Downs (knee) didn't practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Downs was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, so the wideout's continued absence Thursday clouds his availability for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Friday's final injury report of the week will add further context regarding Downs' chances of suiting up this weekend, but if he ends up out, Isaiah McKenzie would figure to log added Week 10 WR snaps behind Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce.