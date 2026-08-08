Colts' Josh Downs: Nursing groin injury

Downs did not participate in Saturday's training camp practice due to a groin injury, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

It's unclear when Downs picked up the injury or the severity of the issue, but his status will be worth monitoring over the coming week ahead of Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots. The 2023 third-rounder is lined up for an expanded role in the Colts' offense this season after Michael Pittman was traded to the Steelers in March. Downs is coming off a 2025 regular season in which he caught 58 passes (on 88 targets) for 566 yards and four touchdowns across 16 games.