Downs (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Downs was added to the injury report after a limited practice Thursday, and the rookie wide receiver was limited again Friday. He has yet to miss a game in his brief NFL career, but that streak could be in jeopardy heading into Downs' ninth game, a 4:05 ET kickoff Sunday. Downs and Michael Pittman have accounted for the majority of the Colts' receiving production recently, with Downs contributing 315 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the past four games.