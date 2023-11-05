Downs (knee) is on pace to play in Sunday's game at Carolina, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Downs was tacked on to the Colts' Week 9 injury report Thursday, practicing in a limited capacity that day and Friday and entering the weekend as questionable due to a knee issue. While he isn't 100 percent, he appears poised to go through a pregame warmup to see how the knee checks out. Ultimately, though, with a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on tap Sunday, his status won't be known until well after the early slate of games commences. If Downs is inhibited or even inactive, Alec Pierce and Isaiah McKenzie would experience increased reps alongside starting wide receiver Michael Pittman.