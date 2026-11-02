Downs caught four of five targets for 23 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 42-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Downs was able to reel in four or more passes for the fourth time this season and second time in the last three weeks. Downs was on the receiving end of the team's only score on the day, reeling in a six-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones in the third quarter for the wideout's first score of the year. Downs has now caught 30 of 51 targets for 330 yards and a touchdown over eight contests to open the 2026 campaign, and after he requested a trade this week, he may be wearing a new uniform the next time he appears in a game.