Downs (concussion) brought in all three of his targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-14 rout of the Titans.

Downs returned from a one-game layoff after clearing the league's concussion protocol to reclaim a starting role in Indianapolis' receiver rotation. The 23-year-old picked up where he left off when he scored his first touchdown of the season in his last appearance against the Cardinals in Week 6. Downs will attempt to hit pay dirt for the third time in as many appearances when the Colts visit the Steelers next Sunday.