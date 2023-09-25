Downs recorded eight receptions on 12 targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 22-19 overtime win over the Ravens.

Downs doubled his target total on the season with his performance Sunday, as he displayed rapport with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew. Volume was the most notable part of his performance, however, as his longest catch went for only 12 yards. Downs has made his mark in the short areas of the field in the first three games of his career, as he's tallied 15 receptions on 24 targets but totaled only 124 yards.