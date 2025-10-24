Coach Shane Steichen said Friday that Downs has cleared concussion protocol and will play Sunday against the Titans, Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site reports.

The wideout was trending in the right direction after practicing fully Thursday, and with Downs past the concussion that sidelined him in Week 7, he'll reclaim his role in a Colts' WR corps that also features Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce. In six games prior to his concussion, Downs compiled a 26/217/1 receiving line on 34 targets, a pace that has given the 2023 third-rounder a degree of fantasy utility in deeper formats and makes him a lineup option for those in need of WR help with six teams on bye this week.