Downs secured seven of 10 targets for 72 yards in the Colts' 30-20 loss on the Bills on Sunday. He also recovered a fumble.

It was a mixed bag of a day for Downs, who led the Colts in receptions and targets while checking in second in receiving yards. The second-year wideout also recovered an Adonai Mitchell fumble to keep the ball for the Colts, but he dropped a would-be touchdown late in the first quarter that would have erased a 10-3 deficit. Downs does have much better chemistry with Joe Flacco than Anthony Richardson at the moment, but it remains to be seen if the latter will be getting another shot at the starting job in a Week 11 road matchup against the Jets with Flacco having struggled during his last two starts.