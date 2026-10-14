Downs was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury and rest.

Per Stephen Holder of ESPN.com, Downs was able to take part in individual drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media, which suggests that his hamstring injury isn't an overly serious one. The fact that Downs' limitations Wednesday were also attributed to rest is another positive sign that he'll be ready to play Sunday against the Titans. The wideout will still likely need to upgrade to full practice participation by Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.