Downs brought in six of eight targets for 54 yards in the Colts' 40-6 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

On a day when Daniel Jones spread the ball around in customary fashion, Downs' six receptions qualified as a team-high figure. The third-year wideout's yardage tally was also a new season high, although as his 9.0 yards per reception corroborates, Downs continues to be utilized almost exclusively in a short-area role. While his upside remains capped as a result, Downs particularly holds appeal in PPR formats heading into a Week 6 home matchup against the Cardinals next Sunday afternoon.