Downs (concussion) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Downs didn't practice Wednesday either, so what (if anything) the wideout is able to do Friday will loom large in terms of his Week 7 status. With Ashton Dulin (chest) also having missed back-to-back sessions, Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Adonai Mitchell and Anthony Gould are currently the Colts' healthy options at the WR position.