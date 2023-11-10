The Colts list Downs (knee) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany.

Though the questionable tag implies that Downs has a 50-50 shot of playing Sunday, his odds of suiting up may actually be lower, given that he failed to practice in any capacity from Wednesday through Friday. Whatever the case, the Colts will make an official call on Downs' status no later than 90 minutes before the 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff in Germany, when the team will release its inactive list. Indianapolis is also listing fellow receiver Alec Pierce (ankle) as questionable, but he appears to have a better chance than Downs at playing Sunday after turning in a full practice Friday.