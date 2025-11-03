Downs recorded six receptions on nine targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Steelers. He also lost a fumble.

Downs saw a season-high nine targets, though that came on 50 passing attempts from Daniel Jones. Most of his production also came with the Colts down three scores in the final quarter, logging 35 yards and his touchdown in the final 13 minutes of game time. While that context is important, Downs has managed to find the end zone in three straight matchups.