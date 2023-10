Downs secured seven of nine targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 38-27 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Downs led the Colts in receiving yards while checking in second in receptions and receiving yards to Michael Pittman. Downs' catch total was also a season high, and the speedy rookie now has at least five receptions in four consecutive games. Given his impressive body of work, Downs will likely be heavily involved once again in a Week 9 road battle against the Panthers.